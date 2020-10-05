Dubai, Oct 5 (PTI) Delhi Capitals defeated Royal Challengers Bangalore by 59 runs in an Indian Premier League (IPL) match here on Monday.

Sent into bat, Delhi Capitals scored 196 for four in their stipulated 20 overs.

Marcus Stoinis top-scored for DC with 53 off 26 balls while Prithvi Shaw (42), Rishabh Pant (37) and Shikhar Dhawan (32) also made substantial contributions at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Chasing a formidable target of 197, RCB were restricted to 137 for nine .

With 43 off 39 balls, RCB skipper Virat Kohli was the highest scorer for his side even as the others failed to impress.

For the Capitals, pace spearhead Kagiso Rabada ended with excellent figures of 4/24 in four overs.

Brief scores:

Delhi capitals: 196/4 in 20 overs (Marcus Stoinis 53 not out, Prithvi Shaw 42, Rishabh Pant 37, Shikhar Dhawan 32).

Royal Challengers Bangalore: 137/9 in 20 overs (Virat Kohli 43; Kagiso Rabada 4/24, Axar Patel 2/18, Anrich Nortje 2/22, Ravichandran Ashwin 1/26). PTI

