New Delhi [India], May 5(ANI): Delhi and Chandigarh have won their respective league matches on the first day of the Sardar Patel National Divyang Svayam T20 Cricket Cup held here at Talkatora Cricket Ground on Wednesday.

In the first league match of the day, Delhi got the better of Baroda by 130 runs.

Batting first, Delhi scored 227 runs for the loss of six wickets in the stipulated 20 overs. Rovesh Nayar with 62 runs in 34 balls was the highest scorer for the side. Farman scored 40 runs for 20 balls, while Chintu Choudhary chipped in with a half-century, scoring 55 runs in 15 balls.

Mehtab Ali (11), Arif Siddqui (17) and Thakur Viml Parmar (22) were the other contributors to the Delhi team.

As far as bowling was concerned, Baroda's Siddharth Shah scalped three wickets for 47 runs, while Mayank Darji took two wickets and Hitesh Ghodasara took one wicket.

In reply, the Baroda team lost their entire batting lineup and could only manage to score 97 runs in 15.2 overs. Nirmal Patel with 53 runs in 31 balls was the highest scorer for the losing side. Bhavin Gandhi (18) and Mayank Darji (10) were the other two batsmen who could touch the double-digit mark.

For Delhi, Mo Saik took three wickets for eight runs, while Baljinder Singh (1), Chintu Choudhary (1), Mehtab Ali (1), Rovesh Nayar (1) and Prem (1) were the other wicket-takers.

In the second match, Chandigarh defeated Madhya Pradesh by eight wickets. The match was stopped due to rain, but because of a better run rate, Chandigarh was declared the winner.

Batting first, Madhya Pradesh scored 174 runs for the loss of eight wickets in 20 overs.

The tournament is organised by the Differently Abled Cricket Council of India (DCCI) and supported by the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (Divyangjan), the union ministry of social justice and empowerment.

Deputy Speaker of Delhi Legislative Assembly Rakhi Birla was the chief guest at the opening ceremony of the three-day tournament. (ANI)

