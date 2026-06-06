Sports News | Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Urges Youth to Contribute to Nation-building

New Delhi [India], June 6 (ANI): Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta attended the 'Youth for Viksit Bharat - MY Bharat Youth Convention', organised by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports at Thyagaraj Stadium on Saturday.

The grand event, attended by more than 6,000 young people from across the country, was also graced by Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Mansukh Mandaviya, Secretary, Youth Affairs, Pallavi Jain Govil, and several distinguished personalities from different fields, according to a release.

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Addressing young entrepreneurs, sportspersons, artists, content creators, UPSC aspirants and other high-achieving youth, the Chief Minister said that the platform was truly a celebration of India's youth power.

Praising the event, CM Rekha Gupta said that the presence of so many talented young people and inspirational personalities from diverse fields gave the gathering the feel of 'stars on earth.'

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"When young entrepreneurs, athletes, artists, public representatives, content creators and those who have succeeded in highly competitive examinations such as the UPSC come together on one stage, it becomes a powerful reflection of India's diverse talent and limitless potential," she said.

Congratulating Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya for the initiative, she added that the MY Bharat Youth Convention had emerged not only as a platform to honour young achievers but also to inspire them to contribute to nation-building.

Chief Minister said the programme was proof that India's youth are fully prepared to shoulder the nation's responsibilities. As one of the world's youngest countries, India's greatest strength lies in its young population, which is hardworking, visionary, creative and courageous.

Indian youth, she said, have set new benchmarks in every field, including sports, entrepreneurship, art, technology, content creation, education and administration. Behind every success lies relentless hard work, discipline and dedication, and it is this spirit that is driving India towards becoming a developed nation.

Calling upon young people to play their part, she said that if every young Indian takes one step forward, the nation of 1.4 billion people moves forward at the same pace.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta further said that young people would have the most important role to play in realising Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of 'Viksit Bharat-2047'.

Urging them to dedicate their energy, talent and innovative spirit to nation-building, she said that while not everyone may get an opportunity to die for the country, everyone has the opportunity to live for it and contribute to its progress. She expressed confidence that India's youth power would become the strongest foundation of 'Viksit Bharat-2047'. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)