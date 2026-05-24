Sports News | Delhi Education Minister Ashish Sood Leads Commonwealth Day Celebrations at 75th Edition of Fit India Sundays on Cycle

New Delhi [India], May 24 (ANI): Delhi Education Minister Ashish Sood led the Commonwealth Day celebrations at the 75th edition of Fit India Sundays on Cycle at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium as India was awarded the hosting rights for 2030 Commonwealth Games, 20 years after it hosted the games in New Delhi.

India surpassed the 100-medal mark back at the 2010 Commonwealth Games.

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The special edition was also graced by Commonwealth Games medallists Pooja Dhanda, Pooja Sihag and Ravi Kumar. At the 2018 Jakarta-Palembang edition, Pooja Dhanda won a silver medal in wrestling and shooter Ravi Kumar clinched a bronze in the 10m air rifle event, according to a press release.

Pooja Sihag captured a bronze medal at the 2022 Birmingham Games. Also, in attendance were Fit India ambassadors Mahey Alam, Timsi Bector and Pankhuri Srivastava.

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Started by Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Dr Mansukh Mandaviya in December 2024, the 75th edition of the Fit India Sundays on Cycle saw enthusiastic participation of 80,000 individuals at 8000 locations across the country.

Around 1500 individuals took part in the cycling drive with a plethora of recreational activities like Yoga, rope skipping and Zumba being simultaneously organised. A nukkad natak (street play) was also organised by Raahgiri Foundation on the theme of CWG 2030.

Speaking on the sidelines of the event, Ashish Sood said, "It is a unique initiative of the Government of India. The Prime Minister's appeal for fitness encourages everyone to stay active. Instead of going to a doctor for fitness-related issues, one should try cycling first. Just 30 minutes of cycling can make a significant contribution to one's health... Today, we are celebrating India's successful bid for hosting the #CWG2030InBharat. The mega event, which is likely to witness participation from 72 countries, is going to return to India after two decades, courtesy the visionary leadership of PM Modi. This will only bolster our bid for staging the Olympic Games in the country in 2036... I also thank all the people who have gathered here organically for this cause, as they are contributing to the nation in their own way."

Till now, the cycling movement has witnessed participation from more than 30 lakh fitness enthusiasts across 3 lakh locations.

A fun sports zone was also created, prompting the public to try out options like badminton, chess, carrom and ludo, etc. Lemon race, ball game, tug of war, squat challenge and push-up challenge were also conducted. A special Commonwealth Games-themed exhibition was also showcased, highlighting India's sporting achievements over the last 12 years, including milestones under the Khelo India Mission, India's expanding sports infrastructure and the country's growing sports goods manufacturing ecosystem.

Fit India Sundays on Cycle is organised by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports (MYAS) in collaboration with the Cycling Federation of India (CFI), Yogasana Bharat, Raahgiri Foundation, MY Bikes and MY Bharat.

The cycling drive is conducted simultaneously across all States and Union Territories, including SAI Regional Centres, National Centres of Excellence (NCOEs), SAI Training Centres (STCs), Khelo India State Centres of Excellence (KISCEs) and Khelo India Centres (KICs). (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)