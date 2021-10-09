Bengaluru, Oct 9 (PTI) Delhi FC produced a late surge of goals to crush Corbett FC 5-1 in a Group B encounter of the Hero I-League Qualifiers 2021 here on Saturday.

Delhi FC scored through (Willis Plaza 45+1'), Anwar Ali (75', 90+5') Samuel Shadap (88') and Laiwang Bohham (90').

Also Read | Andorra vs England, FIFA World Cup 2022 European Qualifiers Live Streaming Online: Get Free Live Telecast of Football Match in IST.

Corbett FC's lone goal was scored by John Chidi (12').

With the pouring rain providing the setting at the Bangalore Football Stadium, Delhi FC adapted to the difficult playing conditions to assert their dominance over the club from Uttarakhand.

Also Read | DC vs CSK Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, Head to Head and Other Things You Need To Know About VIVO IPL 2021 Qualifier 1.

The side from the capital easily overcame a one-goal deficit to take all three points from the match. Corbett FC produced a gritty performance to contain Delhi FC for the first 45 minutes of the game but lost the plot in the later stages of the second half.

In the day's other Pool B match, Kenkre FC put an end to ARA FC's hopes of making it to the I-League with a 2-1 win over the team from Gujarat.

A goal by Azfar Noorani in the 14th minute and Yash Mhatre's strike in the 67th minute paved the way for Kenkre FC's second successive win.

For ARA FC, Dahir Bala Alhassan scored in the 70th minute.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)