New Delhi [India], March 4 (ANI): In pursuit of growing awareness for gender parity and a healthy lifestyle, the Directorate of Education, Government of NCT of Delhi will organize an 11km Cyclothon in the national capital on Sunday, to mark the occasion of International Women's Day.

The event will be conducted in partnership with the United Nations in India, United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), and the UN Environment Programme (UNEP), as per a press release from Directorate of Education, Delhi Government.

Speaking about the Cyclothon, Himanshu Gupta, Director, Directorate of Education - Government of NCT of Delhi said, "There has been no greater struggle than women's fight for gender parity in our country and therefore we have decided to organize a cyclothon to promote unity of genders in Delhi. Our city has always championed the cause for equality and environment sustainability, and we feel that this event will further enhance our continued effort to promote this unity and healthy lifestyles."

The cyclothon will bring together women, men and the transgender community from all walks of life including students, professions and communities to celebrate the wheels of change taking over for Delhi to become the city of freedom, unity, hope, inclusion and environmental sustainability as Cycling is synonymous with one having the freedom to move for change, move for freedom, health and also eases the carbon footprint on Earth.

Increasing culture of cycling makes cities more inclusive, safe, and sustainable for all, including creating safe spaces and providing access for women and girls to schools, markets, and jobs.

Shombi Sharp, UN Resident Coordinator, India said, "We thank the Government of Delhi for organizing this wonderful event ahead of International Women's Day, bringing gender equality, mobility, and environmental sustainability all together. Cycling and other sports can be an important means of breaking down gender stereotypes, while improving confidence and health, especially for marginalized communities. And sustainable mobility, when accessible for people with disabilities and all genders, is key to achieving the Sustainable Development Goals."

This is a critical juncture which can shape the foundation for Delhi to become much more than just the capital city, but also the city of hope, inclusion, and sustainability.

This Cyclothon aims to mobilise community-led action towards a gender-equal, greener, and cleaner future on the occasion of International Women's Day 2023. (ANI)

