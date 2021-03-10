Simdega (Jharkhand) [India], March 10 (ANI): Delhi Hockey, Hockey Karnataka, Hockey Rajasthan, Hockey Jharkhand and Hockey Odisha registered victories in their respective matches on the first day of the 11th Hockey India Sub Junior Women National Championship 2021 here in Simdega on Wednesday.

The opening ceremony of the competition was attended by Chief Minister of Jharkhand, Hemant Soren and Hockey India President Gyanendro Nigombam alongside various dignitaries of Hockey Jharkhand and other guests.

In the first match of the day, Delhi Hockey eased past Hockey Bengal with a 6-0 win in the Pool G encounter. Muskan (14', 50') put Delhi in the lead towards the end of the first quarter. Subham (19', 38') doubled the lead before Delhi ran rampant in the third quarter with a three-goal burst in the space of just four minutes. Khushi (39') and Kumkum (43') also got on the scoresheet for the Delhi side.

In the second match of the day, Hockey Karnataka beat Hockey Jammu and Kashmir by a dominant 9-0 margin in a Pool H clash. HA Tushara (10',49',48') netted a hat-trick while NA Ananya (22',38') and captain SB Nisarga (17',58') bagged two goals each.

In Pool A, defending champions Hockey Haryana defeated Hockey Rajasthan 30-0. Sakshi Rana was the star of the show with a staggering eight-goal haul. Kanika Siwach grabbed five goals while Tammana Yadav and Sejal scored four each.

Ishika ended with three goals. Bhateri and Saavi each bagged two in what was a goal-fest. Haryana wasted no time asserting their dominance as they raced to a 6-0 by the end of the first quarter. Their scoring spree continued, registering seven goals each in the second and the third quarter before plundering ten in the fourth.

Hosts Hockey Jharkhand were also in fine form in their Pool B opener against Hockey Gujarat, registering a comprehensive 17-0 win. Binima Dhan scored six goals whereas Fulmani Bhengra and Captain Niru Kullu recorded hat-tricks. Anupriya Soren netted two while Edlin Bage, Rina Kumari, Purnima Barwa and Sweety Dungdung managed to get a goal each.

In the final match of the day, Hockey Odisha outclassed Chhattisgarh Hockey by a 6-1 margin. Amisha Ekka (16',26') and Jyoti Xaxa (12, 41') gave their side a 3-0 lead at half-time. Surekha Bahala (45') and Dipika Barwa (47') added to Odisha's goal tally in the second half before Chhattisgarh Hockey pulled one back late in the game through Aksa Parveen (59'). (ANI)

