New Delhi, Jul 29 (PTI) The Kejriwal government on Friday announced it will conduct Delhi State School Games for the year 2022-23 from the first week of October.

According to a Delhi government circular, these tournaments will be conducted in three age groups -- Under-14, 17 and 19 years (Boys and Girls).

Also Read | ISL 2022-23: Pritam Kotal Signs ATK Mohun Bagan Contract Extension.

"Sports Branch, Directorate of Education, intends to conduct Delhi State School Games for the year 2022-23 from the first week of October 2022 onwards," read the circular issued by the Directorate of Education.

The inauguration of the tournament will be held in the first week of October 2022 at Chhatrasal Stadium.

Also Read | CWG 2022: Women's Hockey Team Has 'Improved Considerably' in the Last Two Weeks, Says Vandana Katariya.

"All the zonal SPEs/ Conveners/ Secretaries are requested to prepare the students for March Past (during the inauguration). A shield will be awarded to the best marching zone in both groups i.e., boys and girls. Zonal flags will be provided by the sports branch. It is compulsory for all the zones to take part in March Past," the circular read.

The government said all zonal sports tournaments should be completed by September 30, 2022.

"All the zonal SPEs/ Convener/ Secretaries make sure that their zones must participate in all the disciplines and that the Zonal Sports Tournaments can be started at the earliest without waiting for the funds to ensure its timely completion," the government said, adding that the funds allocated to different zones/ schools for this purpose will be provided in due course.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)