Sports News | Delhi to Host World Armwrestling, Para Armwrestling Championships 2026 from October 26 to November 7

New Delhi [India], May 18 (ANI): In a landmark moment for Indian Armwrestling, Delhi has been announced as the host city for the 47th World Armwrestling & 28th Para Armwrestling Championships 2026, scheduled to take place from October 26 to November 7 at the Leela Ambience Convention Hotel.

The prestigious championship is expected to witness participation from more than 75 countries and over 2000 athletes from across the world, making it one of the biggest international sporting events in the discipline, according to a press release.

Also Read | Will MS Dhoni Play Tonight CSK vs SRH IPL 2026 Match?.

Notably, the Leela Ambience Convention Hotel had previously hosted the 2025 Asian Armwrestling & Para Armwrestling Championship, where India produced a historic performance by clinching an impressive 176 medals across categories and finishing second in the continental competition.

On the occassion, Assen Hadjitodorov, President, World Armwrestling Federation, stated, "I would like to invite all the strongest arms to the World Championships in Delhi. We expect a great organisation and very kind hospitality from our friends in India. So let's all go to Delhi and make an unforgettable event."

Also Read | MS Dhoni to Play in IPL 2027? Ravi Ashwin, Aakash Chopra Make Predictions Ahead of CSK vs SRH Match.

Speaking on the announcement, Preeti Jhangiani, President of the People's Armwrestling Federation India (PAFI) and Vice President of the Asian Armwrestling Federation (AAF) said, "Bringing the World Armwrestling & Para Armwrestling Championships to India is a monumental moment for the sport and for our athletes. After the incredible success of the Asian Championship in 2025 at the same venue, we are confident that Delhi will once again deliver a world-class experience for athletes, officials and fans from across the globe."

Parvinn Dabass, Co-Founder of the Pro Panja League, echoed the sentiment and stated, "India has rapidly become one of the most exciting destinations for armwrestling globally. Hosting the World Championships is a testament to the growth of the sport in the country and the hard work put in by PAFI and Pro Panja League over the years. The response we received during the Asian Championships proved that India has the infrastructure, passion and audience to stage international armwrestling events successfully. We look forward to welcoming the world to Delhi." (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)