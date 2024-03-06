Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], March 5 (ANI): Delhi Toofans came from two sets down to register a thrilling 9-15, 15-17, 15-10, 15-8, 15-8 win over the Kochi Blue Spikers in the third season of the Prime Volleyball League at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium, Chennai, on Monday.

Erin Varghese and Jibin Sebastian provided Kochi with an attacking flair to start the game, but the blocking proved to be the difference between the two teams, with Abhinav and Athos being in solid form in the middle, a release said. Saqlain helped Delhi with improved passing but Kochi blockers kept shackled Santhosh and Lazar Dodic.

Also Read | BCCI Announces Request for Proposals for Appointment of Creative Agency.

Erin continued his good form throughout the match, and he helped his side take control with important strikes, despite pressure from Delhi. Om Vasanth Lad's aggressive serving provided Kochi with another new edge. Aponza made two good blocks following it up with a contribution in attack, and Delhi finally showed signs of resistance. Aayush made an impressive block, and with improvements in defence, Delhi found a way back.

Anu James began finding attacking well and Delhi started turning the game. Aponza's monstrous block to win a super point and the Toofans pushed the match to the fifth set. Anu took Delhi's attacking responsibilities on his shoulder, while Jibin struggled to get away with his shot. Kochi struggled to deal with pressure from Anu's relentless attacks and Santhosh closed the game with a powerful spike. Danial Aponza was named the Player of the Match. (ANI)

Also Read | Two-Time Grand Slam Champion Simona Halep Cleared to Return to Tennis After Winning Doping Case on Appeal.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)