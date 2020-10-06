Sussex [UK], October 6 (ANI): England's County Cricket Club Sussex has announced that George Garton, Tom Haines, and Delray Rawlins have all signed contract extensions with the club.

The trio played an important role throughout the shortened 2020 season, with highlights including Garton's maiden first-class five-fer, Haines' brilliant century against Surrey, and Rawlins taking career-best T20 bowling figures against Kent Spitfires.

In total, Garton scalped 12 wickets in the Bob Willis Trophy and was Sussex's leading wicket-taker in the Vitality Blast with 14 dismissals under his belt.

Tom Haines smashed a memorable century against Surrey in the final Bob Willis Trophy match of the summer.

"George has had a fantastic summer and is showing the match-winning capabilities we all know he has," said Keith Greenfield, Performance Director in an official statement.

"Tom and Delray again have both shown the talent and potential they have, and were given more support and match time to add the consistency to make regular match-winning contributions for the club," he added. (ANI)

