Sports News | Dempo, Sreenidi Deccan Aim to Finish IFL 2025-26 Campaign on a High

Margao (Goa) [India], May 21 (ANI): Dempo SC will face Sreenidi Deccan FC in their final Championship Phase fixture of the Indian Football League (IFL) 2025-26 at the PJN Stadium in Fatorda on Friday.

The match will kick off at 18:30 IST and will be broadcast live on DD Sports and Sony Sports Network, with streaming available on Waves and Sony LIV, as per a press release from IFL.

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Both teams will head into the contest aiming to conclude their respective campaigns on a positive note after encouraging performances in their previous outings.

Dempo's confidence will be high after the Golden Eagles held league leaders Diamond Harbour FC to a 1-1 draw in their last encounter. Even though the point was enough for Diamond Harbour to seal the title, it was still a commendable performance from Dempo.

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Head coach Samir Naik expressed satisfaction with his team's display in the previous fixture while also stressing the importance of building on the positives. "We had chances to finish off that game. So, next game we will take it in a positive way, seeing what we have done in the last game," said Naik.

Defender Mohamed Ali also highlighted the positive atmosphere within the squad heading into the final game of the season. "It was positive from the start, but we have gelled more now. Lately, we are improving much better," he stated.

Morale will also be high in the Sreenidi camp after the Deccan Warriors secured a 2-1 win against Chanmari FC in their previous fixture. Lalromawia and David Castaneda Munoz found the back of the net in an important victory for the Hyderabad-based outfit.

Sreenidi head coach Carlos Vaz Pinto acknowledged the challenge posed by Dempo and praised the progress made by the Goan side during the campaign.

"For me, Dempo is one of the best teams in the Indian Football League this season. They have quality players. I feel that they are growing game by game. They are better now than before. I feel the expectations for this season are high for them because last season they did well. They have an experienced coach with quality, and also the players. So, I feel that this is a difficult opponent," said Pinto.

Defender Hadi Idrissou, meanwhile, stressed the importance of maintaining focus until the end of the campaign while reflecting on his own performances this season, "I cannot say anything about my performance. I'm a player. I do my job and leave the rest for people to say. I cannot say, 'Yeah, I know that I'm doing well.' But for me, nothing is done. I have to go until the end. That's all I can say," Idrissou remarked.

With both teams set to play their final match of the season, a strong finish will be the primary objective. Dempo, currently sixth in the Championship Phase standings with 14 points, can move up to fifth with a victory, overtaking Chanmari FC, which concluded its campaign with 15 points.

Sreenidi, meanwhile, sits third with 25 points, level on points with second-placed Shillong Lajong FC. A win, coupled with Shillong dropping points against Diamond Harbour, could see the Deccan Warriors finish runners-up.

Both sides are expected to approach the contest with freedom and attacking intent, given the limited pressure surrounding the fixture. An early goal could therefore play a key role in helping either team establish control.

Dempo will once again look towards the attacking duo of Joseph and Sebastian Gutierrez to provide the cutting edge in the final third. Joseph is currently the joint-top scorer in the IFL 2025-26 with eight goals and one assist, while Gutierrez has contributed two goals and two assists. Seigoumang Doungel is expected to play an influential role in the wider areas.

At the back, the experienced pairing of Jose Luis Moreno and Aubin Kouakou will marshal the defence, with Pruthvesh Pednekar and Darell Mascarenhas offering support in the full-back positions.

Sreenidi also possess significant attacking quality, with Munoz and Fabrice Kah Nkwoh likely to spearhead the frontline. Munoz has registered five goals and one assist this season, while Nkwoh has contributed three goals and one assist. Lalromawia, fresh from scoring in the previous match, and Brandon Vanlalremdika are expected to provide width and creativity from the flanks.

With both teams eager to end their campaigns on a high and carry positive momentum into next season, an entertaining contest could be on the cards in Fatorda. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)