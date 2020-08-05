Kochi (Kerala) [India], Aug 5 (ANI): Indian Super League (ISL) club Kerala Blasters on Wednesday announced the signing of Manipuri defender, Yendrembam Denechandra Meitei, for the seventh edition of the league.

The 26-year-old started playing football at the age of 10, for his local club from wherein he progressed to his district team and then became a part of the Manipur Football team for the youth nationals.

Also Read | Mesut Ozil Offers Love and Support to Victims of Beirut Blast, Arsenal Star Says 'You're Strong and You Will Rise Again' (See Post).

Later Mohun Bagan A.C signed him to their academy. After a one-year stay, he then went on to join the Sambhalpur Academy in Orissa prior to joining Pune F.C. academy where he was a part of the team that won the U-19 I-League twice.

The versatile defender, who can also fill in at a defensive midfield position, made his senior team debut with Pune F.C. in 2013 before joining Churchill Brothers, wherein he had 15 appearances. He had also represented the National Team at the U-13 level.

Also Read | Bad Light Stops Play | PAK 139/2 in 49 Overs | Pakistan vs England Live Score Updates 1st Test 2020 Day 1: Babar Azam, Shan Masood Face Tricky Time.

Denechandra Meitei expressed elation over joining the club and said it was his dream to play in the ISL.

"It has always been a dream to be a part of a prestigious league like the ISL and I am looking forward to playing in the upcoming season with Kerala Blasters. I hope to contribute to the success of the team with the best of my abilities. The club has a great fan base that is well renowned across the country and I am very excited to play for them," Denechandra Meitei said in a statement.

Kerala Blasters Sporting Director, Karolis Skinkys, said, "We are very happy to welcome Denechandra Meitei to the squad. He is a very talented and skilful player at his position. Being a part of Kerala Blasters is a moment of pride, but a huge responsibility too. I hope to see him put in all efforts and hard work to achieve the goals of the team. Wishing him all the very best to be motivated and ready for the challenges this season." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)