London, Jul 8 (AP) Denmark coach Kasper Hjulmand says he cannot understand how a decisive penalty was awarded against his team in the 2-1 loss to England in the European Championship semifinals.

Raheem Sterling lost his balance following a challenge in the area by Denmark defender Joakim Maehle and then fell to the ground under pressure by Mathias Jensen in the first half of extra time.

A penalty was awarded and the decision stood following a video review. Harry Kane's spot kick was saved but he put in the rebound for the winning goal.

Hjulmand says “it was a penalty that shouldn't have been a penalty and it's something that annoys me right now.”

Hjulmand says its one thing is to lose a game “but this is a disappointment. It's bitter.”

England coach Gareth Southgate says “there is VAR so I assume they checked it and stuck with the referee's decision.” (AP)

