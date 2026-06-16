Sports News | Despite FIFA Ban, Iranian Fans Display Pre-revolutionary Flags at WC Match in Los Angeles

Los Angeles [US], June 16 (ANI): Iran supporters in the ongoing World Cup defied FIFA's ban by displaying the pre-revolutionary Iranian flag inside SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.

Ahead of Iran's tournament opener against the New Zealand national football team on Monday, hundreds of demonstrators gathered outside the stadium to protest against the Iranian government, as per the New York Post website.

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Inside the venue, the pre-revolutionary flag was visible throughout the crowd, with fans displaying it on banners, flags and T-shirts despite FIFA's ruling.

FIFA stated the pre-revolutionary flag displays appeared to violate FIFA's code of conduct, which states that "banners, flags, flyers, apparel and other paraphernalia that are political, offensive and/or discriminatory in nature" are prohibited at tournament venues under regulations announced in May.

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Security at SoFi Stadium was visibly stringent, with spectators required to pass through metal detectors and bag inspections before entering.

The security personnel asked one group of fans wearing T-shirts featuring the pre-revolutionary Iranian flag to remove them. When the supporters said they had no alternative clothing, they were instructed to turn the shirts inside out.

Despite those measures, enforcement appeared limited once fans entered the stadium. The pre-revolutionary flag remained widely visible throughout the stands, displayed on flags, banners and clothing during the match.

Some Iranian fans also turned their backs to the field when the national anthem was played. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)