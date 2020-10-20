Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], October 20 (ANI): Indian Men's Hockey Team Forward Dilpreet Singh has said that the months leading up to the Olympics are very crucial for youngsters in the Indian team and he is looking to utilise the next few months to the fullest.

Singh has been part of a few memorable moments for the national team, which includes the silver medal-winning campaign at the Hockey Champions Trophy Breda 2018 and the bronze medal-winning campaign at the Asian Games 2018 in his short career so far.

"With the Olympics being postponed to 2021, a huge opportunity has emerged for the youngsters to hone their skills further and make it to the Indian Olympic team. The months leading up to the Olympics is a very crucial phase for the youngsters as opportunities like this don't come everyday. Playing in the Olympics is a dream for any sportsperson and all of us have a great chance of turning our dream into reality in a few months' time," said the 20-year-old.

Dilpreet also added that he has been even more enthusiastic about playing hockey after returning to the pitch for sports activities in August.

"It's been certainly wonderful to be back on the pitch again. I have found a new zeal in myself for the sport and I'm loving every minute of it. We are taking things slowly at the moment, but we are improving and moving forward every day, which is the most important thing. Hockey India and SAI have been exceptionally helpful in the last few months. They have understood our requirements perfectly and executed all the safety measures seamlessly so that we can focus on our game," said Singh.

Dilpreet also said that his only goal at the moment is to get selected for the Olympics and perform for the Indian team on the biggest stage.

"I am very determined to utilize the next few months to the fullest to get better at my game so that I can find a place in the Indian Olympic team. It was great to be back in the Senior Team for the FIH Hockey Pro League earlier this year. I have jotted down all the aspects that I need to improve on and I am working on them one by one. We have a great Forwardline and it will be fantastic to play alongside brilliant players and perform for the national side in the quadrennial event," said the 20-year-old. (ANI)

