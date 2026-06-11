Sports News | Devon Conway to Rejoin New Zealand Squad for 2nd England Test

New Delhi [India], June 11 (ANI): New Zealand expects opening batter Devon Conway will be available for the second Test against England at The Oval next week, despite the opener making a 23,000-mile round trip to Wellington between matches to be present for the birth of his second child.

Conway, who scored 1 and 41 in New Zealand's 115-run defeat in the low-scoring series opener at Lord's, has returned home to join his wife, Kim, as they welcome their second child.

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Despite the demanding travel schedule, New Zealand expect the left-hander to rejoin the squad in time for the second Test, providing a boost as the visitors look to level the series against England.

"BLACKCAPS batter Devon Conway has briefly returned home to New Zealand to welcome the birth of his second child. Conway will spend some time at home with family before flying back to London ahead of the second Test against England at The Oval, starting Wednesday 17 June." New Zealand said in a statement, as per ESPNcricinfo.

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Kiwi players have been given a brief rest time in the UK after a massive loss in the first Test. The visitors are yet to train at The Oval on Friday, before another day off on Saturday.

The build-up to the second Test at The Oval has been overshadowed by the off-field turmoil surrounding England, with Ben Stokes and Gus Atkinson dropped from the squad following their involvement in a late-night incident at a London nightclub earlier this week.

The controversy has dominated headlines in the lead-up to the match, forcing England into an unexpected leadership change, with veteran batter Joe Root stepping in as interim captain. The disruption has added an extra layer of intrigue to the contest as England look to maintain focus amid a challenging week away from the field. (ANI)

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