New Delhi [India], October 8 (ANI): Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan met the President of the All India Football Federation Kalyan Chaubey and thanked him for being invited to cheer Indian Under-17 girls.

"Thank Kalyan Chaubey for inviting me to cheer for Team India as our girls begin their FIFA-U17 World Cup campaign in Bhubaneswar," tweeted Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

The FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup India 2022, scheduled to be held between October 11 and October 30 across Odisha, Goa and Maharashtra, will be the first FIFA women's competition to be held in India and the first FIFA competition to be hosted by the state of Odisha.

The U-17 Indian women's team has been drawn into Group A alongside the likes of Morocco, Brazil, and the United States of America (USA). India will be playing all of their group stage games at the Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar, and the tickets for the games can be purchased from fifa.com/tickets. The Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Goa and the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai are the remaining venues that will host the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup India 2022. (ANI)

