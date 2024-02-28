Navi Mumbai, Feb 28 (PTI) Out-of-favour veteran Indian batter Shikhar Dhawan returned to competitive cricket with a 28-ball 39 but his knock went in vain as DY Patil Blue lost by one run to Tata Sports Club in the DY Patil T20 Cup here on Wednesday.

The 38-year-old, who last played for India during the ODI series in Bangladesh in 2022, hit five boundaries and two maximums during his entertaining knock.

Also Read | Andhra Cricket Association Says Teammates Were 'Threatened' To Sign Letter of Support in Favour of Hanuma Vihari, Claims Report.

Set a target of 186, Dhawan, who last played competitive cricket in 2023 IPL for Punjab Kings, shared a 64-run stand with Abhijit Tomar in 7.1 overs.

Nutan Goel remained unbeaten on 38 off 35 balls as he added a valuable 58 runs for the fifth wicket with Shubham Dubey (42).

Also Read | Chelsea vs Leeds United, FA Cup 2023-24 Live Streaming Online: How to Watch Emirates Cup Fifth Round Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?.

However, in the end, Blue fell short by just one run to finish on 184 for seven in their allotted 20 overs.

Former India wicket-keeper Dinesh Karthik, playing for Blue, was dismissed for a first-ball duck but he took the important catch of Samarth Vyas.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)