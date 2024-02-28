New Delhi, Feb 28 (PTI) All of 14, Dhinidhi Desinghu on Wednesday produced a record-breaking swim to clock the 'Best India Time' in girl's 100m Freestyle event on way to a fourth place finish at the 11th Asian Group Aquatics Championships in Philippines.

Dhinidhi broke the previous record of 57.35 seconds set by Kenisha Gupta, clocking a new Indian best time of 57.33 at New Clark City in Capas, Philippines.

Also Read | New Zealand vs Australia 1st Test 2024 Live Streaming Online: Get Free Live Telecast of NZ vs AUS Cricket Match on TV With Time in IST.

Japan's Minami Yu won the gold with a timing of 56.45, while Sum Yiu Li (56.57) and Vietnam's Hien Nguyen (56.69) claimed the silver and bronze medals respectively.

In swimming, national record timings are those achieved at the National Aquatic Championships.

Also Read | MI-W vs UPW-W WPL 2024 Toss Report: Alyssa Healy Wins Toss and Opts to Field First, Nat Sciver-Brunt to Lead Mumbai Indians As Harmanpreet Kaur Misses Out.

The times recorded in other meets are called the 'best Indian time'.

Dhinidhi, from Bengaluru, had become the youngest female swimmer to win seven gold medals in the National Games last year.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)