Panaji (Goa) [India], February 6 (ANI): Jamshedpur FC head coach Owen Coyle felt his team did enough to take something from the game following their 3-1 loss against Bengaluru FC in the Indian Super League (ISL) at the Athletic Stadium in Bambolim, Goa on Wednesday.

Jamshedpur FC started the match well and the Men of Steel struck first through Daniel Chima Chukwu in the first minute. But the second half changed the complexion of the game as Bengaluru FC scored three goals. Jamshedpur FC failed to convert their chances, in the end, they succumbed to a defeat.

"Well, I'm not sure they deserve the win. But you're right they took the chances. I actually think TP Rehenesh was saving the game for us. And it's self-inflicted, I mean, a long throw we should deal with, then a goal from a corner in the back and third one is obviously a horrendous individual mistake. We had some wonderful chances, Gurpreet Singh Sandhu made some great saves. Ultimately, we never took a chance tonight and Bengaluru FC did," said Owen Coyle in a post-match press conference.

"We're coming off three wins back to back. So we've been doing very well. We were in our rooms for 15-16 days and didn't do much training. Obviously, a few players were missing tonight due to injuries. But the first half was wonderful and scored a great goal. We could have added to that later. And in the second half, we had some great chances as well. So that's the nature of this league. We'll take a punch in the nose, and we'll look to bounce back very quickly," he added.

The head coach further praised Greg Stewart and called him a 'wonderful talent' in the team.

"End of the day, sometimes you score goals, sometimes you won't. But Greg was outstanding today, what he brings to the game, every time when he gets the ball, we get excited because he's a wonderful talent. It's always nice to score goals. But he could easily have scored a couple of goals tonight. But at the moment we are not worried about him," said the head coach.

The loss meant that Odisha FC dropped to fourth spot, with 22 points from 13 matches. (ANI)

