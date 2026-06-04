Sports News | Differently-abled Athletes Inspire Society by Turning Challenges into Opportunities: Telangana Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 4 (ANI): Telangana Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla on Thursday said that differently-abled athletes who transform challenges into opportunities and adversity into strength serve as an inspiration to society.

Addressing the 14th Presentation and Felicitation Ceremony organised by the Aditya Mehta Foundation at Rasoolpura in Hyderabad, the Governor lauded the Foundation's efforts towards the empowerment of persons with disabilities through sports, training and rehabilitation.

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Interacting with para-athletes and reviewing the training facilities provided to them, Shukla said the Foundation had played a significant role in nurturing sporting talent from the grassroots level and helping athletes reach national and international platforms, according to a press release from Lok Bhavan.

The Governor congratulated para-cyclists Shivani, Jyoti, Sheikh Arshad and Leesha Das for their achievements, describing them as a source of pride for the country. He expressed confidence that their discipline, dedication and perseverance would further enhance India's reputation in international sports.

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Stressing that inclusion was not merely a matter of policy but a social responsibility, Shukla said institutions such as the Aditya Mehta Foundation were making a meaningful contribution by instilling confidence among persons with disabilities and providing them with opportunities to showcase their talent.

Among those present on the occasion were Jayesh Ranjan, Aditya Mehta, Anjana Sinha and actress Lakshmi Manchu. (ANI)

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