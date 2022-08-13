Galgorm, (Northern Ireland), Aug 13 (PTI) Diksha Dagar and Aditi Ashok ensured Indian presence over the weekend at the ISPS Handa World Invitational as they made the halfway cut in the USD 1.5 million tournament.

Diksha carded an even par 72 at the Massereene Golf Club with four birdies against as many bogeys. Along with her first round 73 on Par-73 Galgorm Castle course, she was even for two rounds and T-45.

Aditi shot an even par 73 following a 1-over 73. She was 1-over for two rounds and T-55.

India's third player in the field, Tvesa Malik (77-76) missed the cut as she continued to struggle with her form.

Amanda Doherty continued her impressive form shooting a round of 5-under 67 to lead by one shot at the midway mark.

After a first round of six-under at Galgorm Castle, the 24-year-old, followed it up with a round of five-under at Massereene.

Doherty began her round with back-to-back birdies on the second and third holes, and rolled in three more on six, seven and nine.

Despite a dropped shot on the 11th, the LPGA Tour rookie made another birdie on 13 to finish with a total of 11-under-par after 36 holes.

Denmark's Emily Kristine Pedersen – winner of the 2020 Race to Costa del Sol – and American Lauren Coughlin sit one shot back on 10-under-par.

England's Cara Gainer sits in outright fourth place after the opening two days of competition on nine-under-par, having produced a round of five under 67 at Massereene.

Three players are in a share of fifth place including England's Georgia Hall, who produced a hole-in-one on day two as did Finland's Tiia Koivisto.

Hall sits alongside Ireland's Leona Maguire and Chinese Taipei's Peiyun Chien on eight-under-par, American Allisen Corpuz is alone in eighth place one shot further back.

Five players are in a tie for ninth on six-under-par including 2022 Race to Costa del Sol number one and two Maja Stark and Linn Grant.

The cut fell at 1 over with 62 players making it through.

