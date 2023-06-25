Beroun (Czech Republic), Jun 25 (PTI) India golfer Diksha Dagar stands on the threshold of a career-changing second Ladies European Tour title as she is a full five shots clear of her nearest rivals at the Tipsport Czech Open here.

The 22-year-old Diksha, who is now on 10-under 134 after two rounds with cards of 69 and 65, is five shots clear of Spain's Ana Pelaez Trivino, England's Cara Gainer and Gabriela Cowley.

This is her fourth consecutive appearance in Beroun and she came close to victory at the event in 2021 ahead of the Tokyo Olympic Games, in which she represented India.

Late on Sunday evening, she could become only the second Indian to have more than one LET title.

“Two years ago, I finished in the top five during the Olympic qualification period. My target was to finish in the top five. I have played here multiple times and I know this course very well,” said Diksha.

She said she is comfortable with the Royal Beroun Golf Club because of her multiple starts at the tournament.

“I'm feeling confident. My main focus is to play good golf and at the moment I'm enjoying it.

"I'm going to do the same thing as I did today. I'm going to stay focused and leave the result to golf,” she said ahead of the final round.

Diksha, the 2019 Investec South African Women's Open champion, started her second round on the 10th hole and quickly moved into the lead with birdies on the 12th and 15th holes.

She had a two-stroke advantage after another birdie on her ninth, the par-five 18th and then steadily built her lead with further birdies on the third and fifth, before making an eagle on the par-5 seventh hole.

“Throughout my round I was in very good form and my hitting was good. I putted very well,” said Diksha, who has posted three top ten finishes in her last four tournaments, including a tie for third in the Amundi German Masters last week.

