Rabat [Morocco], February 9 (ANI): Diksha Dagar slipped to T-14th at the end of the second round of the Lalla Meryem Cup after rounds of 71-73. She is 3-under for two rounds at the Par-73 course at Royal Golf Dar Es Salam. Meanwhile, Avani Prashanth, making her pro debut made the cut.

Avani Prashanth, who added 74 to her first round 71 and is now 1-under 145. She is Tied-24th, while the third Indian in the field, Tvesa Malik missed the cut with cards of 79-76.

With Top-60 and ties making the cut, 56 players made the cut which fell at 3-over. It is a three-day event over 54 holes.

The leader is Singapore's Shannon Tan completed a strong second round firing 4-under 69. A year ago Tan, won the Magical Kenya Ladies Open, the season-opener in 2024 and now she is in the lead at the 2025 season's first event.

Diksha, who was in Top-10 after Day 1, birdies twice on the front nine and rose up the leaderboard. However, she dropped shots on the 10th and the 18th with no birdies in between to finish even par for the day.

Avani had two birdies and one bogey on the front nine had two bogeys and no birdies on the back nine for a card of 1-over 74. Avani has won pro events on the LET Access and her Women's Pro Golf Tour in India while being an amateur.

Singapore's Tan, who started the day on the 10th tee, had a shaky start with bogeys on holes 10, 13, and 16, but pulled it back on the front nine. The 20-year-old had a swing of birdies on holes one, two, and three, before also putting back-to-back birdies on five and six.

Three players sit in a share of second place on five-under-par after 36 holes. Spain's Nuria Iturrioz, Germany's Helen Briem, and Ireland's Sara Byrne all fired rounds of 69 (-4). (ANI)

