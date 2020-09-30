Liverpool [UK], September 30 (ANI): Liverpool assistant manager Pepijn Lijnders praised Diogo Jota saying that the player has a "great desire" to learn.

"Diogo, for passionate players, for players who have goals in them, there is always space at Liverpool. [He has] a great desire to learn our game, he will add something," the club's official website quoted Lijnders as saying.

Jota scored a goal during the club's 3-1 win over Arsenal in the Premier League on Tuesday.

The team is now preparing for the Carabao Cup match against the same opponents, slated to take place on Friday.

Lijnders is also impressed with the Jota's skills as he said: "I said last week he is at the same level technically as our front three and the one thing I found really difficult to coach is the intuition in the box, being in the right position to score like the pure instinct of a striker - what we want from many players, of course, but especially from our front three."

"He, in 10 or 15 minutes, was three or four times in the position to score, so that's really something that is good," he added. (ANI)

