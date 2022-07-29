Troon (Scotland), Jul 29 (PTI) India's Aditi Ashok (74), Diksha Dagar (75) and Tvesa Malik (77) started their campaign on a disappointing note at the Trust Golf Women's Scottish Open.

With Korea's Hye-Jin Choi firing a course record of 8-under 64, the Indians would need low second rounds to make the cut at the event which is co-sanctioned by the LPGA and the Ladies European Tour.

Aditi was T-97, while Diksha was T-122 and Tvesa was T-127.

Aditi had just one birdie against three bogeys, while Diksha had three birdies but those were negated by two bogeys and two doubles on first and second.

Tvesa, who went home to take a break was, once again, in for disappointment with one birdie against six bogeys.

The 22-year-old Hye began her round with two pars before making a bogey on the third hole, but after that she found her rhythm and rolled in an eagle on the fifth.

Choi then made three consecutive birdies on holes seven through nine before adding four more on her back nine including on the 18th to reach eight-under-par.

Three players are tied for second place just one shot back with France's Celine Boutier, American Lilia Vu and New Zealand's Lydia Ko all on seven-under-par.

It was a bogey-free day for Boutier, who rolled in four birdies on the front nine and three on the back nine and contended with the heavy mid-afternoon rainfall. It was a similar day for world number four Lydia Ko, who also produced a bogey-free round at Dundonald Links.

Two players sit in a share of fifth place with England's Georgia Hall and Korea's Narin An both producing rounds of six-under 66.

