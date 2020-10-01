Paris, Oct 1 (PTI) India's Divij Sharan and his South Korean partner Kwon Soon-woo were ousted from the French Open following a hard-fought opening-round loss in the men's doubles event here.

The unseeded Sharan and Kwon Soon-woo lost 2-6 6-4 4-6 to the 16th seeded Croatian-American pair of Franko Skugor and Austin Krajicek on Wednesday.

It was Divij's second straight opening-round loss at a Grand Slam after the US Open ouster.

Veteran Rohan Bopanna is the only Indian left in French Open now and he begins his men's doubles campaign later on Thursday with Canadian partner Denis Shapovalov.

They face the pair of Jack Sock and Vasek Pospisil.

