Mohali (Punjab) [India], March 5 (ANI): It was a special day for differently-abled cricket players as BCCI secretary Jay Shah launched the trophy of the Divyang Cricket Tournament which is to to be played at Hyderabad from March 11.

Encouraging the players, Jay Shah, said that he was happy with the progress being made by the newly formed cricket committee for differently-abled cricket players. "There is visible positive energy among the differently-abled cricketers and tournaments like this are signs of changing times. BCCI is there to give every possible guidance and support to this form of cricket", said Jay Shah while launching the trophy.

The tournament shall consist of 7 teams of Gujarat, Punjab, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, West Bengal, Hyderabad and Vidarbha. Ex-Indian skipper Mohammad Azharuddin has extended full support of the Hyderabad Cricket Association for organizing this tournament. "This is a new form of cricket and we at HCA will try to make this an amazing experience for these players. The final will be played at the international ground of RGI at Uppal and players shall get the feel of international level cricket."

Ravi Chauhan, a member of the Cricket Committee formed by BCCI, considers this another step in the right direction for the development and promotion of cricket for differently-abled players. "After the successful HAP Cup in Panchkula, this tournament is another step in the right direction. Tournaments like these give hope and confidence among thousands of cricket players that now their game is going to be recognized and noticed. We are thankful for BCCI and HCA for their support", added Ravi Chauhan. (ANI)

