Turin [Italy], November 20 (ANI): Serbian tennis star Novak Djokovic is the only player in the history of the sport to reach the summit clash of the men's singles category in the ATP Finals tournament in three different decades.

Djokovic accomplished this landmark after his win over America's Taylor Fritz in the semifinal of the prestigious year-ending event.

He has reached the final of the event in decades of the 2000s, 2010s and 2020s.

Djokovic first reached the final during the 2008 event in Shangai, which he won after defeating Nikolay Davydenko.

Djokovic later went on to win the competition four consecutive times in 2012, 2013, 2014 and 2015.

He also reached the final in 2016 and 2018, losing to Andy Murray and Alexander Zverev respectively.

Coming to the match, Djokovic passed a stern semis test, defeating the American by 7-6(5), 7-6(6). He is now just one win away from equalling Swiss legend Roger Federer's record of six titles at the prestigious event that concludes the season.

Djokovic broke to love in the fifth game of the first set against Fritz in order to build some early pressure. But the American leveled the scores 3-3. Both players struggled to find their top form and Djokovic managed to produce a moment of brilliance on set point with an amazing forehand winner that helped him clinch the tie-break.

Fritz was aggressive in the second set, breaking his opponent in the opening game. A missed backhand from Fritz at 5-4, 30/30 proved to be instrumental in changing the match. Djokovic capitalised to reclaim the break before securing another win in a tie-break, clinching the first spot in the final.

He is also aiming for his fifth tour-level trophy of the season, after holding trophies in Rome, Wimbledon, Tel Aviv and Astana.

The Serbian has a 45-17 record at the ATP Finals, where he won the title in 2008, 2012, 2013, 2014 and 2015. (ANI)

