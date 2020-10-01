Paris, Oct 1 (AP) Novak Djokovic's biggest concern seemed to be dealing with a rare bit of sunshine during his second-round victory at Roland Garros.

The No. 1-ranked Djokovic got his team to procure him a hat so he could wear that while on the side of Court Philippe Chatier that was brightest during his 6-1, 6-2, 6-2 victory over Ricardas Berankis.

Also Read | Celta Vigo vs Barcelona, La Liga 2020-21, Free Live Streaming Online & Match Time in IST: How to Get Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in India?.

Djokovic has dropped a total of only 10 games so far on his way to the third round in Paris. He won the title at Roland Garros in 2016 to complete a career Grand Slam.

Djokovic says "I hope I can continue like this."

Also Read | Zlatan Ibrahimovic has a Witty Take on Lionel Messi vs Cristiano Ronaldo Debate.

He improved to 33-1 in 2020. His lone loss came when he was disqualified at the U.S. Open last month. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)