Paris, Jun 7 (PTI) Novak Djokovic won the first 16 points of the fourth set and pulled even at two sets apiece against 19-year-old Lorenzo Musetti of Italy at the French Open.

Musetti took the first two sets in the fourth-round match 7-6 (7), 7-6 (2). Djokovic won the next two 6-1, 6-0 while losing only 14 points.

Djokovic is seeded No. 1 and trying to overcome a two-set deficit for the fifth time in his career. He is seeking his second French Open title and his 19th at a Grand Slam.

Musetti is ranked 76th and participating in his first Grand Slam tournament. He has played only one five-setter in his career. Djokovic is 33-10 in five-setters. (AP)

