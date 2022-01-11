New Delhi, Jan 11 (PTI) 'Shane', a documentary film on Australia spin legend Shane Warne, will be available for Indian fans on BookMyShow Stream from January 15.

Reliving the spinner's glorious cricketing journey over the years, cricket enthusiasts will get a glimpse of Warne's life through the documentary.

Warne will also shed light his special connection with India after winning the maiden season of the Indian Premier League, his close bond with his peers and Indian cricketing legends like Sachin Tendulkar.

"I'm super excited to be releasing my documentary 'Shane' which will be exclusively available on BookMyShow Stream," Warne said in a statement.

"In the film, I will talk all about my career, including the highs, like taking the Rajasthan Royals to win the inaugural IPL, way back in 2008 as well as interviews from some cool people who have been part of my journey...

"...those whom I consider very close friends including Sachin Tendulkar, Manoj Badale, owner of the Rajasthan Royals, Ed Sheeran as well as one of my closest friends Chris Martin."

