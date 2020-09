Dubai [UAE], September 13 (ANI): Chennai Super Kings (CSK) all-rounder Shane Watson on Sunday shared a glimpse of him and skipper MS Dhoni having a net session ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020.

In the video, both Dhoni and Watson can be seen practising big shots and hitting the ball over the boundary lines.

"At the ripe old age of 39, just two old guys doing what we love," Watson wrote as the caption.

CSK on Friday got a major boost on Friday as pacer Deepak Chahar started training going into their first game of the season against defending champions Mumbai Indians on September 19.

Speaking to ANI, CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan said that Chahar got an all-clear not just from the CSK side but also from the BCCI medical team, and as a result, he was ready to hit the ground running.

CSK will be without the services of Suresh Raina and Harbhajan Singh this year as both players opted out of the tournament due to personal reasons.

Asked about reports that CSK could be going in for another foreign player in Dawid Malan, the CEO answered in the negative.

"This is news to me as well because our quota of foreign players is already full. So I don't know how we can have another foreigner in the squad," he explained.

CSK was the last team to begin training as the side finally returned to the field last week after their third round of coronavirus tests. The team had a dodgy start to their campaign in the UAE as some members of the camp tested positive for COVID-19 and the entire contingent had to quarantine themselves for longer than expected.

The 13th edition of the league will be played from September 19 to November 10, across three venues in the UAE -- Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, and Dubai. (ANI)

