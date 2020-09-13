Lahore [Pakistan], September 13 (ANI): The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Sunday once again reiterated that the domestic players are not required to resign from their parent departments to obtain contracts for the 2020-21 domestic season.

The domestic season is slated to begin from September 30 with the National T20 Cup.

"The PCB is neither asking the players to resign nor to cancel existing contracts with their departments if they are interested in securing player contracts for the 2020-21 domestic season. All the PCB is asking from the employed and contracted cricketers, in accordance with applicable policies and SOPs, is for them to provide No Objective Certificates (NOC) from their departments so that they can be offered contracts for the 2020-21 domestic season," the PCB said in an official release.

"The issuance of such NOCs is part of the normal course of business; is not only a PCB requirement but that of the departments as well; and is, in fact, an established past practice. Once the relevant NOC has been issued by the player's parent organisation and submitted to the PCB, the PCB will make payments in accordance with the terms of the contract it has executed with the player," it added.

The PCB has already said that an employed cricketer is eligible for the 2020-21 domestic contract and the PCB will have no objection if the player's parent organisation also pays him during the term of the 2020-21 domestic player contract.

"An employed cricketer can be offered 2020-21 domestic contract provided that the player has submitted the relevant NOC issued by his employer to the PCB in accordance with the rules and regulations applicable to such players. Whether or not the player will be paid by the employer is a matter between the two entities," the PCB said.

The PCB further explained that two types of contracts will be offered to the high-performing domestic players.

"A maximum of 32 players in each Cricket Association will be offered domestic central contracts, while the remaining players will be offered a seasonal contract. Under the domestic contract, a player will be bound by the obligations of the domestic central contract and will receive a monthly retainer along with match fee, daily allowances, other related benefits, etc. wherever applicable," the PCB said.

"Under the seasonal contract, a player will be bound by the same obligations as those prescribed under the domestic central contract but will not receive monthly retainer. Such players, however, will be eligible to receive match fees, daily allowances, other related benefits, etc. wherever applicable," it concluded. (ANI)

