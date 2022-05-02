Meerut, May 2 (PTI) Curtains fell on the Equestrian Federation of India's 2021-22 calendar with the conclusion of the National Equestrian Championship (NEC) for Eventing at the RVC Centre & College, here on Monday.

NEC marks the last competitive event in EFI's calendar as the riding season came to a close with the onset of summer.

As part of the riding calendar, EFI had also conducted selection trials for the upcoming 19th Asian Games to be held in September this year at Hangzhou, China.

The federation is in the process of finalising the names of athletes who will represent the country in the Asian Games.

"I would like to congratulate all the athletes, organising committees of various events, the jury members and support staff for the wonderful performance and support which has contributed to a successful and prosperous season," EFI joint secretary Lt Col MM Rahman said in a statement.

"The increasing level of competition and quality of both riders and horses are testament to yet another successful year in the development of equestrian sports in the country.

"As we look forward to the next riding season, the Equestrian Federation of India will continue on its mission to encourage, improve and promote all aspects of equestrian sports to enable Indian riders to compete successfully at the highest level."

The season also served as an important stepping stone for the emergence of many budding athletes on the national platform and provided a level playing field for all athletes to develop and hone their skills.

