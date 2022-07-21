Gstaad [Switzerland], July 21 (ANI): Dominic Thiem gained further momentum on Thursday at the Swiss Open, overcoming Argentine Federico Delbonis to reach his second tour-level quarter-final.

It took one hour and 57 minutes for Thiem to defeat Delbonis 7-6(8), 6-3.

The Austrian recovered from blowing a 5-2 lead in the first set, saving two set points in the tie-break to lead before he opened his hands to hit through Delbonis in the second set to advance in the next round after one hour and 57 minutes.

The former World No. 3, who saved one match point in his first-round victory over Hugo Gaston, beating Emil Ruusuvuori and Roberto Bautista Agut en route to his first tour-level quarter-final.

Thiem will be striving to go on teh court further at the clay-court tournament in Switzerland when he next encounters Peruvian qualifier Juan Pablo Varillas. In a rain-disrupted match, the World No. 115 Varillas defeated third seed Bautista Agut 7-6(3), 7-5. (ANI)

