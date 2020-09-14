New York [USA], September 14 (ANI): Austria's Dominic Thiem defeated Germany's Alexander Zverev after making an unprecedented comeback in the five-set long marathon final 2-6, 4-6, 6-4, 6-3, 7-6(6) to lift his maiden US Open title on Monday.

This was the first US Open final to be decided by a fifth-set tie-break. Thiem is the first player to rally from two sets down in a US Open final since Pancho Gonzales did it against Ted Schroeder in 1949 at an event then known as the US Championships.

Also Read | IPL 2020 Latest News Live, September 14: Latest Updates, Top Stories of Indian Premier League Season 13 You Need to Know.

He also became the first Grand Slam champion born in the 1990s.

With this win, Thiem claimed his maiden Grand Slam trophy after three previous defeats in the finals of tennis majors. Thiem joined Thomas Muster (1995 Roland Garros) as the only Austrian man to win a major championship.

Also Read | Suryakumar Yadav Birthday Special: 71 vs CSK and Other Top Knocks By Mumbai Indians Batsman in IPL.

After losing the first two sets, Thiem made an exceptional comeback and won the next three sets in a match that lasted for more than four hours. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)