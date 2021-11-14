Liverpool [UK], November 14 (ANI): Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has said that elections of Donald Trump (Former United States President) and Boris Johnson (Current Prime Minister of UK) were a bad sign for the whole world.

Trump had been elected as the 45th President of the US in 2016 while Johnson became UK's Prime Minister three years later after he replaced Theresa May.

"I have to say at the last two elections, first with Donald Trump and Boris Johnson, that's really a bad sign for the whole world that this can happen because everybody knew beforehand that it will not work," Klopp told Mid-Point Podcast, as reported by Goal.com.

"But we still let it happen as a society and I cannot believe that. One is now gone and the other one struggles still. It's incredible," he added.

Trump is considered to be one of the most controversial figures ever to grace the American office.

Klopp also had some harsh criticism for Brexit campaigner Nigel Farage, and he went on to say that people with common sense are overlooked in British politics.

"Why do we let people like Farage and Johnson lead any kind of group of people in any direction?" Klopp questioned.

"Obviously people with common sense are not needed or used. They should be, but that's the problem: the people we vote for or the whole system that gives us opportunity to vote for these kinds of people," he added. (ANI)

