Mumbai, Mar 22 (PTI) Nishant Dossa recorded a 239-203 win against Anant Mehta to clear his first-round qualification match in the CCI Billiards Classic tournament here on Friday.

In other first-round games, Phiroze Patel bowed out after losing to the experienced Rishabh Kumar by a margin of 272-122. Rishabh had breaks of 47 and 42 during the contest.

Also Read | IPL 2024 Opening Ceremony Live Updates: Tiger Shroff Sets the Stage on Fire With Electrifying Dance Performance (Watch Video).

In another first round contest, Vishal Gehani produced two efforts of 55 and 52 to overcome Sandeep Vengurlekar by a convincing score line of 341-155.

In the second round contests, Akshay Gogri, Rovin D'Souza, Rishabh Thakkar and Raajeev Sharma recorded wins in their respective outings and qualified for the 32-player main draw starting on March 26.

Also Read | Spain vs Colombia, International Friendly 2024 Live Streaming & Match Time in IST: How to Watch Free Live Telecast of NED vs SCO on TV & Free Online Stream Details of Football Match in India?.

Results - Second qualifying round: Rovin D'Souza beat Vatsal Ponda 323-217; Akshay Gogri beat Yash Rungta 346(60,43)-233; Rishabh Thakkar beat Vinay Swaminathan 201(47,42)-172; Rajeev Sharma beat Carl Serrao 334(46,42)-223(52).

First qualifying round: Mehul Sutariya beat Lalit Jham 225-191; Vishal Gehani beat Sandeep Vengurlekar 341(55,52)-155; Rishabh Kumar beat Phiroze Patel 272(45,47)-122; Nishant Dossa beat Anant Mehta 239-203.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)