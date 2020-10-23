New Delhi [India], October 23 (ANI): LaLiga India, Managing Director, Jose Antonio Cachaza on Friday said choosing to roll out the red carpet at seven iconic locations around the world, including the Red Fort here, was done in order to build up the hype of the showpiece event 'El Clasico'.

FC Barcelona vs Real Madrid also known as 'El Clasico' will take place in the LaLiga 2020-21 season this Saturday, October 24. Both these sides will be clashing for the 181st time in LaLiga this weekend and the special LaLiga 'Red Carpet' installations symbolise the invitation to the world to watch ElClasico, with the message of LaLiga invites you to the gala premiere of the season.'

"The logistics were easier at Red Fort and also we understand the significance of Red Fort in the history of India. I always remember that Red Fort was the place where the Indian flag was hoisted for the first time after Independence. It was a clear choice, it is really a landmark and it was possible and it was doable under the condition we have," Cachaza said in the virtual press-conference.

The seven red carpet locations were carefully selected for both their prestige and entertainment, two characteristics synonymous with both El Clasico and the two clubs, FC Barcelona and Real Madrid.

The iconic locations of the striking El Clasico red carpet includes seven cities across six continents: Sydney Opera House - Sydney (Australia), Red Fort - Delhi (India), Navrus Palace - Dushanbe (Tajikistan), Tower Bridge - London (United Kingdom), Place du Souvenir Africain - Dakar (Senegal), The Vessel at Hudson Yards - New York City (United States of America) and Torre del Reloj - Cartagena des Indias (Colombia).

When asked about the El Clasico scheduled without fans Cachaza replied, "Players are missing the fans, even they say it when they play away they like to play against that pressure and when you are playing home you would like to have fans pushing it. I think when you play a match like El Clasico they will forget everything and won't listen to the silence that will be in the stands. The tension and fight will be there." (ANI)

