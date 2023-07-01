Bengaluru, Jul 1 (PTI) Scoreboard on day four of the Duleep Trophy quarterfinal between North Zone and North East Zone here on Saturday.

North Zone 1st innings: 540/8 declared

North East Zone 1st innings: 134 all out

North Zone 2nd Innings: 259 for 6 declared

North East Zone 2nd Innings: (overnight 58/3)

Kishan Lyngdoh c Prabhsimran b Harshit Rana 14

Joseph Lalthankhuma c Nishant Sindhu b Baltej Singh7

Langlonyamba Keishangbam run out 13

Palzor Tamang c Ankit Kumar b Pulkit Narang 40

Nilesh Lamichaney c Ankit Kumar b Nishant Sindhu 27

Rongsen Jonathan c Chopra b Nishant Sindhu 11

Prafullomani Singh c and b Pulkit Narang 0

Pheiroijam Jotin c Prabhsimran b Pulkit Narang 5

Imliwati Lemtur c Pulkit Narang b Jayant Yadav 5

L Kishan Singha not out 15

Dippu Sangma c Harshit Rana b Pulkit Narang 6

Extras: (b-3, lb-4, nb-4) 11

Total: 154 all out in 47.5 overs

Fall of wickets: 17-1, 23-2, 44-3, 101-4, 117-5, 117-6, 123-7, 127-8, 135-9

Bowling: Baltej Singh 4-1-11-1, Harshit Rana 7-1-31-1, Pulkit Narang 13.5-3-43-4, Jayant Yadav 13-3-34-1, Siddarth Kaul 3-1-3-0, Nishant Sindhu 7-0-25-2.

