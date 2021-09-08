Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], September 8 (ANI): Day five of the 130th Durand Cup will see some more action from Group A when the Indian Air Force football team take on FC Bengaluru United.

The Indian Air Force team lost their opening match to Mohammedan SC by a staggering 4-1 margin, making their game against Bengaluru United a must-win.

Also Read | Virat Kohli Trumpet Celebration: Michael Vaughan Comes Out in Support of Indian Captain, Says, 'We Need Characters Like Him'.

The I-League 2nd division side on the other hand did just enough in their first game to see off 10-men CRPF by a slender 1-0 margin. A win against the Airmen will all but guarantee a place in the knockout stages for United.

Speaking ahead of the game, Richard Hood, head coach, FC Bengaluru United said, "We were not expecting any set of 90 minutes to be easy at the Durand and were mentally prepared to work for our points. The approach remains the same going into our game versus Air Force and that is to be ready to put in one more sincere shift and ensure that we secure the 3 points.

Also Read | Cristiano Ronaldo Flaunts His Skills With the Ball During Manchester United Practice Session (Watch Video).

"It is hard to label any game as most or least important at this stage. Everyone involved is locked into the commitment to not drop any points and build on adding to our points tally through a steady and convincing performance."

The match is scheduled for a 3pm kick-off at the Kalyani Municipality Stadium on Thursday. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)