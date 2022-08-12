Kolkata, Aug 12 (PTI) Defending champions FC Goa will face Mohammedan Sporting in the opening match of the Durand Cup football tournament at the Salt Lake Stadium here on Tuesday.

The two sides will clash in a Group B game in what will be a repeat of last edition's final.

Also Read | Hakim Ziyech Transfer News: Erik ten Hag Wants Chelsea Winger At Manchester United.

The 47 games of the 131st edition of the tournament will be played across four venues and three states of the country.

With all the 11 Indian Super League clubs participating along with five I-League and four Services sides, the total number of teams have also gone up to 20 from 16 last year.

Also Read | IND vs ZIM 2022: VVS Laxman Appointed India’s Head Coach for Series Against Zimbabwe.

Assam and Manipur will join West Bengal as tournament hosts, the first time the iconic tournament is being played in three states. Guwahati's Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium, Khuman Lampak in Imphal will be hosting 10 group stage games each.

Kolkata will host 27 out of 47 games of the Durand Cup. PTI PDS

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)