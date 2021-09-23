Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], September 23 (ANI): Local favourites Mohammedan Sporting Club have reached the 130th Durand Cup semi-finals, winning 1-0 to knock out the defending champions Gokulam Kerala in front of a limited capacity home crowd at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan (VYBK).

Once a Malabarian but now firmly a Black Panther, it was Marcus Joseph who broke Gokulam hearts by scoring the match-winner for Mohammedan in the 44th minute.

Also Read | Russian GP 2021 Preview: Timings in IST, Date, Live Streaming Online, Venue & Other Details You Need to Know About The F1 Race at Sochi Autodrom.

Under head coach Vincenzo Alberto Annese, Gokulam have built a reputation for being a free-scoring team. They were the highest goal scorers in the group stage with 10 goals. However against Mohammedan on Thursday, their midfield and attack appeared to be toothless.

Chances were few and far in-between, and the deadlock was broken in the 44th minute as a result of a Mohammedan counter-attack. At the other end, Bouba had a goal flagged offside only a minute earlier but as is often the nature of the game, Trinidadian Joseph capped off an excellent move to hand the home side the advantage.

Also Read | Cadiz vs Barcelona, La Liga 2021-22, Live Streaming Online: Where to Watch Spanish League Match Live Telecast on TV & Free Football Score Updates in Indian Time?.

Gokulam did very little to alter the outcome in the second half but with the margin just being one goal, the final few minutes were intense. Mohammedan did enough though, to hold on and reach the 130th Durand Cup semi-finals.

They will now face FC Bengaluru United in their semi-final tie on September 27 at the VYBK. The I-League 2nd division side have received a bye to the last four, after their quarter-final opponents Army Red football team pulled out of the tournament owing to Covid cases. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)