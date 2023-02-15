Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 15 (ANI): India internationals Prithvi Shaw and Shardul Thakur played a starring role in their respective team's winning performances on the opening day of the 17th DY Patil T20 Cup at the DY Patil Sports Complex on Tuesday in Navi Mumbai.

Shardul Thakur turned up for Tata Sports Club in a Group A encounter at the DY Patil University ground on Tuesday. Thakur finished with three for 26. Later in the day on the same ground, Shaw struck a quickfire 42 as he helped his side Indian Oil to overhaul a massive Mumbai Customs target.

In all four games were played on the opening day of the tournament. At the DY Patil University Ground, Air India took on Tata Sports Club in a Group A encounter. Batting first, Air India posted 130 for nine in their 20 overs. Ripal Shah (39) and Karan Shah (30) held sway with the bat. For Tata, the best bowlers were Thakur (3-26) and Siddharth Raut (2-15). The chase was fashioned by Tata skipper Sujit Nayak's brisk unbeaten 42 off just 21 balls with six boundaries and a six as they won by three wickets. The other key contributors were Varun Lavande (31) and Anand Bais (29). For Air India the chief wicket-takers were Ripal Shah (3-24) and Badree Alam (2-24).

In the other game during the morning session, but at the DY Patil Stadium, CAG beat Bank of Baroda by 24 runs in a high-scoring encounter. CAG posted an impressive 204 for seven in their 20 overs. Prabhsimran Singh top-scored with 75 off 35 balls with six boundaries and five sixes.

R Sanjay (51: 27b, 6x4, 2x6) was the other major scorer. For Bank of Baroda the key wicket-takers were CA Karthik (3-35), KC Cariappa (2-41). In response Bank of Baroda was bowled out for 180 in 19.4 overs. Bank of Baroda skipper Rohan Kadam (62: 38b, 64, 2x6) top-scored in the chase but got no worthwhile support from others. Priyanshu Vijayaran (3-44) and Subodh Bhati (2-29) were the key wicket-takers.

During the afternoon session, University Ground saw a high-scoring encounter with Indian Oil chasing down an impressive Mumbai Customs target. Mumbai Customs asked to bat first, posted an impressive 192 for seven in 20 overs. Sachin Yadav (53), Akash Parkar (48*) were the key contributors with the bat. For Indian Oil, Atit Seth (3-42) was the main wicket-taker.

In their chase, Indian Oil was well served by an impressive opening stand of 68 in just 4.1 overs between Prithvi Shaw and Yashasvi Jaiswal. Shaw struck 42 off 15 balls with three boundaries and five sixes. The base was set and towards the end Ravikant Shukla used the long handle to good effect as he made an unbeaten 46 off 25 balls with five boundaries and two sixes to help chase the score down in 18.5 overs with five wickets to spare.

In the afternoon encounter of the day at the DY Patil Stadium, DY Patil Group A made an impressive start to their campaign with a 24-run win over Income Tax. DY Patil Group A made 160 for eight in their 20 overs and in response Income Tax was restricted to 136 for seven in their 20 overs. (ANI)

