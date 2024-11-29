Kolkata, Nov 29 (PTI) East Bengal FC finally registered their first win in the ongoing season of the Indian Super League as they rode on Dimitrios Diamantakos' solitary strike to edge past NorthEast United FC 1-0 here on Friday.

Diamantakos' goal was enough for Oscar Bruzon's men to end their prolonged winless run in a match that ended with 10 players each for both teams.

East Bengal FC were off the blocks quickly as Jeakson Singh caught the NorthEast United FC backline off guard with a vicious cross from the right flank. The cross reached PV Vishnu in space in the penalty area but Gurmeet Singh kept out his tame subsequent effort in goal.

The Red and Golds came close to scoring once again from a freekick from close range when Madih Talal struck the target but was kept out by an outstretched Gurmeet diving to his left.

Minutes later, the Highlanders almost grabbed the lead when Parthib Gogoi was through on goal. Just when he was about to slot it home, Lalchungnunga came with a fantastic block to keep the scores level.

With both the teams taking the attack to each other, it certainly turned into a feisty affair with plenty of tackles flying in.

Eventually, East Bengal FC's early pressure and persistence in attack paid dividends as Diamantakos headed them into the lead in the 23rd minute following a beautifully weighted ball from Talal.

The French midfielder's initial corner was cleared away by the Highlanders but he latched onto the rebound. Talal then delivered a tantalizing ball on the far post where Diamantakos found himself completely unmarked as he headed it past Gurmeet.

NorthEast United almost equalised in the 38th minute when Buanthanglun Samte's cross from the left flank found Alaaeddine Ajaraei in the box, completely unmarked. But the Moroccan's header struck the bar before going out for a goal-kick.

Later, Parthib had a crack at goal but Prabhsukhan Singh Gill was alert to the danger as he parried it to safety and ensured that the hosts had the lead heading into the dressing room at the break.

At the start of the second half, Juan Pedro Benali brought on Guillermo Fernandez and Macarton Nickson, allowing Ajaraei to move to his usual left flank with Guillermo adding a focal point to NorthEast United's attack.

Ajaraei with his relentless movement in and around the final third found a pocket of space just outside the penalty area. The Moroccan went for glory but the ball missed the target just by a whisker.

Later, the Highlanders almost skipped a beat when Bekey Oram brought down Vishnu on the left flank very close to the penalty area but the referee rewarded the hosts with a freekick.

However, things became worse for the visitors when Mohammed Ali Bemammer, who was already on a booking, brought down Vishnu. The referee handed advantage to the hosts but later stopped the play to hand the marching orders to the Moroccan midfielder in the 72nd minute.

An error in judgement from Lalchungnunga saw him receive a red card in the 87th minute after he recklessly brought down Nickson. It brought both teams on even terms with the visitors aiming to salvage something from the game.

But despite their best efforts, Oscar Bruzon's men were resilient in defence as they thwarted away everything that came their way to secure the elusive win.

