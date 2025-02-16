Kolkata, Feb 16 (PTI) East Bengal FC defeated Mohammedan SC 3-1 in an Indian Super League match here on Sunday.

East Bengal FC were clinical in converting their chances, scoring off three out of the six shots that they took on target. They have 21 points from 20 games and are placed 11th in the table now.

Vishnu Puthiya got East Bengal FC off the blocks in the fifth minute with a teasing effort, where he picked the ball up from Raphael Messi Bouli on the left side of the box. Having enough time to take an accurate shot, Vishnu couldn't direct it on target and instead hammered the ball high and wide to the left of the goal.

Franca returned the favour on the other end in the eighth minute, engaging in a quick sequence with Joe Zoherliana, which got him the ball on the left channel of the 18-yard area. Franca's final shot just whiffed past the left post though.

Messi Bouli was constantly on the move in the final third though, finding Dimitrios Diamantakos with a telling cross in the 15th minute, which the striker received at the centre of the box but shot erroneously beyond the left side of the net.

Vishnu put his enterprising endeavours to good use in the 27th minute though, supplying Naorem Mahesh Singh a decisive pass, though on a difficult angle on the left side, which the latter showed great smartness to nestle into the bottom left corner through his left foot. The goal was a fine culmination of East Bengal FC's evident hold over the proceedings in the opening half hour of the match.

Marc Schmerbock made sure that Mohammedan SC were not in the back-foot to begin the second essay of the game though. His eye for an accurate delivery met Franca right in the middle of the box in the 46th minute, but the Brazilian's shot was blocked by an East Bengal FC backline that got back in shape immediately.

EBFC head coach Oscar Bruzon brought Saul Crespo in for Nandhakumar Sekar in the 61st minute, and the move yielded instant results, with the midfielder finding the back of the net just four minutes later.

Messi Bouli spotted Saul positioned in a pocket of space in the middle of the box, and the latter capitalised flawlessly to drill the ball into the bottom left corner from his right foot.

Mohammedan SC began exerting numbers ahead after going two goals down, and this brief passage of play got them their goal through Franca in the 68th minute.

East Bengal FC briefly succumbed to a disoriented look and Mohammedan SC optimised that, bringing about a quick string of passes to dissect the Red & Gold Brigade in a fast break. It capped off with Robi Hansda delivering a pass to Franca in the middle of the box, which was eventually slotted into the bottom right corner to cut the deficit to a single strike.

East Bengal FC, however, laid their hands on a comforting goal at the brink of the full-time whistle though. They hadn't conceded their momentum after Franca's goal and that ensured that the Red & Gold Brigade stayed in the hunt for another strike.

Provat Lakra made a timely assist for David Lalhlansanga, where the attacker picked up the ball at the centre of the box and deposited it into the bottom left corner with his left foot to round off a resounding outing for his team.

