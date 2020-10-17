Kolkata, Oct 17 (PTI) SC East Bengal on Saturday announced they have signed two more foreigners, Irish winger Anthony Pilkington and Welsh-Nigerian centre-forward Aaron Amadi-Holloway.

The duo has already checked-in into the team hotel in Goa where they are quarantining, the red-and-gold team said in a release.

The ISL franchise had earlier announced Aussie centre-back Scott Neville as their first foreigner.

"I know expectations are always sky high when you are playing for SC East Bengal and I am ready to face the challenge head-on," Pilkington said.

The 32-year-old former Norwich City winger has played in England all along with more than 400 games under his belt with 83 goals in his 14 year-long professional career.

The 27-year-old Aaron Amadi-Holloway last played for A-League side Brisbane Roar and made 23 appearances.

Earlier the red-and-gold unveiled their logo with the addition of "SC" to the familiar emblem of burning torch.

As a result of their investment deal with Shree Cement, the team name was also formally announced.

"The club's new logo retains the primary assets like the emblem of a flaming torch and its colours which showcases a merger between the rich legacy of East Bengal, its contribution to Indian football along with Shree Cement's support to keep the flag flying high," managing director of Shree Cement H M Bangur said.

"It's the start of a new and exciting partnership for all of us with East Bengal, and we're happy to share the evolution of the club's logo. Our crest and brand identity has been a bold one, and I am sure that this will only take the legacy of the club forward," he added.

