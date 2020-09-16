Kolkata, Sep 16 (PTI) East Bengal took another step towards joining the top-tier Indian Super League by submitting the Invitation-to-Bid (ITB) papers to the organisers Football Sports Development Limited.

The ITB was submitted by a consortium of East Bengal and their investors Shree Cement Ltd., the century-old club announced on their Twitter handle late on Tuesday.

Also Read | Memphis Depay Transfer News Latest Update: Barcelona Must Sell Players Before Signing Dutch International.

Organisers of the ISL, Football Sports Development Limited, is expected to announce East Bengal as the 11th team of the seventh edition of the tournament by next week.

In a last-gasp move to play the ISL from this season, East Bengal managed to rope in Shree Cement with the state's chief minister Mamata Banerjee personally negotiating in the deal.

Also Read | Gloucestershire Brutally Troll Babar Azam Over Pakistan Captain's Poor Show in Vitality T20 Blast 2020, Says 'Rankings Don't Matter on the Pitch' (Watch Video).

The tournament will be played in three venues of Goa, starting in November.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)